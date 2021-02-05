Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.58) per share for the quarter.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73). The company had revenue of $21.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.35 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 221.23% and a negative return on equity of 187.66%. On average, analysts expect Karyopharm Therapeutics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of KPTI traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.63. The company had a trading volume of 132,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,965,258. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.77 and a 200-day moving average of $15.52. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $13.39 and a 12 month high of $29.61. The company has a quick ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

KPTI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Karyopharm Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.80.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, Director Mansoor Raza Mirza sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $90,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christopher Brett Primiano sold 137,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $2,402,679.33. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,448,801.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,061 shares of company stock worth $2,814,079 over the last 90 days. 13.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company is developing small molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.