Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Trading 10.8% Higher

Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) traded up 10.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.28 and last traded at $16.17. 7,362,203 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 132% from the average session volume of 3,171,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.60.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 5.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.77 and a 200-day moving average of $15.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 0.93.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73). The business had revenue of $21.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.35 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 187.66% and a negative net margin of 221.23%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, EVP Christopher Brett Primiano sold 137,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $2,402,679.33. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,448,801.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mansoor Raza Mirza sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 162,061 shares of company stock worth $2,814,079. 13.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 5,145.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,139 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 311.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 219.4% in the third quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 11,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 7,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 3,872.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 119,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 116,827 shares during the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company is developing small molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1.

