Kava.io Trading 42% Higher Over Last Week (KAVA)

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 5th. Kava.io has a total market cap of $184.40 million and $139.94 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kava.io has traded 42% higher against the US dollar. One Kava.io token can now be purchased for approximately $3.15 or 0.00008100 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $85.19 or 0.00219002 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00007196 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001263 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005228 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $703.47 or 0.01808408 BTC.

About Kava.io

Kava.io (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 115,992,593 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,524,186 tokens. Kava.io’s official website is www.kava.io . Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . Kava.io’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs

Buying and Selling Kava.io

