KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.51 Billion

Analysts expect KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) to report $1.51 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for KBR’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.44 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.58 billion. KBR posted sales of $1.45 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that KBR will report full-year sales of $5.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.74 billion to $5.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.80 billion to $5.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover KBR.

Get KBR alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KBR shares. Citigroup raised their price target on KBR from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet raised KBR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of KBR in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on KBR from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on KBR from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. KBR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.23.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in KBR in the third quarter worth about $88,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of KBR by 7,306.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,370 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of KBR during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of KBR during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in shares of KBR during the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KBR opened at $30.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of -121.32 and a beta of 1.39. KBR has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $32.26.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KBR (KBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.