Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) EVP Patrick M. Joyce Sells 3,000 Shares

Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) EVP Patrick M. Joyce sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $31,800.00.

Patrick M. Joyce also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kearny Financial alerts:

On Monday, November 16th, Patrick M. Joyce sold 3,000 shares of Kearny Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $30,900.00.

Shares of KRNY stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.65. 250,359 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,561. The company has a market capitalization of $953.28 million, a P/E ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.73 and its 200 day moving average is $9.05. Kearny Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.91 and a 1 year high of $12.26.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 4.33%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kearny Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kearny Financial by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,219,445 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $65,677,000 after acquiring an additional 435,663 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Kearny Financial by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 82,289 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 13,222 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Kearny Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 182,164 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Kearny Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Kearny Financial by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 25,558 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the period. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kearny Financial Company Profile

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Kearny Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kearny Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.