Keep Network Trading 26.1% Higher This Week (KEEP)

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded 24.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. Keep Network has a total market cap of $169.89 million and approximately $6.25 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Keep Network has traded 26.1% higher against the US dollar. One Keep Network token can currently be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00000942 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Keep Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002594 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001153 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00055130 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.90 or 0.00168284 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00067352 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.60 or 0.00081931 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.72 or 0.00232645 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00045624 BTC.

About Keep Network

Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 467,761,692 tokens. The official website for Keep Network is keep.network

Buying and Selling Keep Network

Keep Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Keep Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Keep Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Keep Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.