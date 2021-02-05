Keep3rV1 (KP3R) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $20.65 Million

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. In the last week, Keep3rV1 has traded up 23% against the US dollar. Keep3rV1 has a market capitalization of $78.70 million and approximately $20.65 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Keep3rV1 token can currently be purchased for about $393.48 or 0.01023588 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002602 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001168 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00054517 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.30 or 0.00175081 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.20 or 0.00068158 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.74 or 0.00082558 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.69 or 0.00233318 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00046254 BTC.

About Keep3rV1

Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 tokens. Keep3rV1’s official website is keep3r.network . The official message board for Keep3rV1 is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a

Keep3rV1 Token Trading

Keep3rV1 can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep3rV1 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Keep3rV1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

