Keep4r (KP4R) Price Hits $16.68

Keep4r (CURRENCY:KP4R) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. During the last week, Keep4r has traded up 39.6% against the dollar. Keep4r has a market cap of $1.26 million and approximately $163,791.00 worth of Keep4r was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Keep4r token can now be bought for about $16.68 or 0.00043063 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Keep4r

Keep4r’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,321 tokens. The official website for Keep4r is kp4r.network/#

Keep4r Token Trading

Keep4r can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep4r directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep4r should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Keep4r using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

