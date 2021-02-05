KeeperDAO Price Up 18% Over Last 7 Days (ROOK)

KeeperDAO (CURRENCY:ROOK) traded 20.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. Over the last week, KeeperDAO has traded up 18% against the U.S. dollar. One KeeperDAO token can now be purchased for approximately $411.28 or 0.01050474 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KeeperDAO has a market capitalization of $14.98 million and $12.34 million worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get KeeperDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002555 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00051451 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.85 or 0.00165637 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.81 or 0.00063375 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.31 or 0.00077408 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.30 or 0.00228078 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00042117 BTC.

KeeperDAO Profile

KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,430 tokens. KeeperDAO’s official website is app.keeperdao.com

Buying and Selling KeeperDAO

KeeperDAO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeeperDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KeeperDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KeeperDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KeeperDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KeeperDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.