Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) (TSE:KEL) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.76

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) (TSE:KEL)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.76 and traded as high as $2.24. Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) shares last traded at $2.24, with a volume of 1,836,731 shares.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. ATB Capital increased their price target on Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) from C$2.70 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James set a C$3.00 target price on shares of Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) from C$2.50 to C$2.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2.52.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.87. The firm has a market cap of C$422.25 million and a P/E ratio of -1.19.

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) (TSE:KEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$48.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$28.70 million. On average, analysts forecast that Kelt Exploration Ltd. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

