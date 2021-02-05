Kestrel Gold Inc. (KGC.V) (CVE:KGC) Shares Gap Down to $0.11

Kestrel Gold Inc. (KGC.V) (CVE:KGC)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.11, but opened at $0.10. Kestrel Gold Inc. (KGC.V) shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 33,019 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.12 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.08.

In other news, insider Fruchtexpress Grabher GmbH & Co KG acquired 185,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.14 per share, with a total value of C$25,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,993,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,959,020.

Kestrel Gold Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the King Solomon Dome project located in Yukon Territory. It also has an option agreement to acquire 100% interest in the Grabben and Sixtymile properties located in the Tintina Gold Belt; and the QCM property located in northern British Columbia.

