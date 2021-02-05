Kevin A. Denuccio Sells 50,000 Shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Stock

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 50,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total value of $1,595,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CALX stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.65. The stock had a trading volume of 638,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,518. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.29. Calix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.61 and a 1-year high of $36.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 233.21 and a beta of 1.49.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. Calix had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $170.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.52 million. As a group, analysts predict that Calix, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CALX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Calix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Calix by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,065 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Calix by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,105 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Calix during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. 71.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CALX. TheStreet raised Calix from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Northland Securities downgraded Calix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Craig Hallum downgraded Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Cowen lifted their price target on Calix from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Calix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.12.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services required to deliver the unified access network in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services, such as basic voice and data, and advanced broadband services.

