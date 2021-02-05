KeyCorp Comments on Twilio Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TWLO)

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Twilio in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp analyst A. Kurtz now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.48) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.58). KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Twilio’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.85) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.91) EPS.

Get Twilio alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TWLO. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Twilio in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $350.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. FBN Securities raised their target price on Twilio from $340.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Twilio from $320.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $350.58.

Shares of TWLO opened at $399.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $365.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $298.48. The company has a market cap of $60.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.66 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 10.94, a current ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Twilio has a twelve month low of $68.06 and a twelve month high of $404.27.

In other Twilio news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.78, for a total transaction of $18,007,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO George Hu sold 7,912 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total transaction of $2,250,964.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 165,396 shares of company stock worth $58,408,004. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Twilio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Twilio by 553.3% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Twilio in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Twilio in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

Featured Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.