KeyCorp Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT)

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Central Garden & Pet in a report released on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.30 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.15.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.30. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Central Garden & Pet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $46.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.18. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Central Garden & Pet has a fifty-two week low of $23.82 and a fifty-two week high of $48.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 324.7% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 202.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the third quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 54.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 17.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhides, dog and cat food, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

