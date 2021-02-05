KeyCorp Increases Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $63.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price upped by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $60.00 to $63.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Snap from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Snap from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Snap from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Snap from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Snap from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.33.

Get Snap alerts:

SNAP opened at $58.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.77. The company has a market capitalization of $86.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.75 and a beta of 1.29. Snap has a 52 week low of $7.89 and a 52 week high of $60.52. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 64,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $2,534,142.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,381,701 shares in the company, valued at $54,176,496.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $379,005.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 250,884 shares in the company, valued at $12,659,606.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 533,831 shares of company stock valued at $23,271,105.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Snap in the third quarter valued at $370,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Snap by 16.2% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Snap by 431.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Snap by 29.6% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Snap by 138.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 409,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,690,000 after purchasing an additional 237,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

See Also: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.