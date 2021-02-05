KeyCorp Raises Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target to $175.00

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.75% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MCHP. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Cowen raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.32.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

MCHP opened at $143.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Microchip Technology has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $155.36.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 11.62%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 2,904 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total transaction of $366,426.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,098,373.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,533 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $200,363.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,206 shares of company stock valued at $928,698 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $589,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.