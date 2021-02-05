KeyCorp Weighs in on Alphabet Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alphabet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson forecasts that the information services provider will post earnings per share of $18.59 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q2 2021 earnings at $16.74 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $15.85 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $16.51 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $67.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $78.08 EPS.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $15.35 EPS. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GOOG. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,725.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,390.00 price target (up from $2,050.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,136.89.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,062.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,793.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,653.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.85, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $2,116.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total transaction of $2,440,383.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,152,099.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,774.37, for a total transaction of $39,036.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,879.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,929 shares of company stock valued at $5,288,619 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

