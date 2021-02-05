KeyCorp Weighs in on Catalent, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CTLT)

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) – KeyCorp increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Catalent in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.62 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.50.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CTLT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Catalent from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Catalent from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Catalent from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Catalent presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.56.

Shares of NYSE CTLT opened at $113.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Catalent has a twelve month low of $31.04 and a twelve month high of $124.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.80. The stock has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $910.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.68 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Catalent by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,528,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,271,000 after buying an additional 1,455,983 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Catalent in the 3rd quarter worth about $400,823,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Catalent by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,525,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,656,000 after buying an additional 318,766 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Catalent by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,473,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,249,000 after buying an additional 591,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Catalent by 562.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 667,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,047,000 after buying an additional 566,642 shares during the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Catalent news, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 2,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total value of $244,900.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Aristippos Gennadios sold 13,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total value of $1,405,000.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,855 shares of company stock valued at $2,072,912 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

