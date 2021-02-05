KeyCorp Weighs in on United States Steel Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:X)

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) – Analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for United States Steel in a report issued on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.07). KeyCorp also issued estimates for United States Steel’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.41. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 16.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.64) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of United States Steel from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Cfra raised shares of United States Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Argus raised shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

X stock opened at $16.50 on Friday. United States Steel has a one year low of $4.54 and a one year high of $24.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.39.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in X. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of United States Steel in the third quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Steel in the third quarter worth about $73,000. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

