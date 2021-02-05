KickToken Price Up 76.3% Over Last 7 Days (KICK)

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. One KickToken token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, KickToken has traded up 76.3% against the dollar. KickToken has a market cap of $1.94 million and $484,390.00 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00069659 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $514.84 or 0.01365482 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 34.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,787.90 or 0.07394203 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00059233 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00006420 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00039905 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00017919 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00020925 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000176 BTC.

About KickToken

KickToken (KICK) is a token. It launched on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 1,247,037,842,332 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,658,619,203 tokens. KickToken’s official website is www.kickico.com . The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform . The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

KickToken Token Trading

KickToken can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

