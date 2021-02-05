Kier Group (LON:KIE) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $64.55

Kier Group plc (LON:KIE)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $64.55 and traded as high as $77.65. Kier Group shares last traded at $76.05, with a volume of 357,926 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 383.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of £123.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 77.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 64.55.

About Kier Group (LON:KIE)

Kier Group plc primarily engages in construction business in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Construction, Infrastructure, and Other segments. It constructs power stations, roads, bridges, tunnels, and buildings; and provides maintenance services for the UK road, rail, and utilities infrastructure, as well as reactive repairs.

