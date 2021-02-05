Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $13.81, but opened at $12.81. Kimball International shares last traded at $12.25, with a volume of 9,690 shares traded.

The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.06). Kimball International had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 17.34%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimball International in the 3rd quarter valued at $160,000. Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimball International in the 4th quarter valued at about $430,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimball International by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 242,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 15,541 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Kimball International by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Kimball International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,668,000. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.52. The stock has a market cap of $439.66 million, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.86.

About Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL)

Kimball International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style by Kimball Hospitality brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions, such as headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

