Kin (KIN) Market Capitalization Hits $82.37 Million

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded up 7.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 5th. In the last week, Kin has traded 43.1% higher against the US dollar. One Kin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Kin has a total market capitalization of $82.37 million and $658,006.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002572 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001121 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00052322 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.58 or 0.00168664 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00008332 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.47 or 0.00065507 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.62 or 0.00078744 BTC.

Kin Profile

Kin (CRYPTO:KIN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,518,114,145,968 coins. The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kin’s official message board is medium.com/kinfoundation . The official website for Kin is www.kin.org . Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

Kin Coin Trading

Kin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.