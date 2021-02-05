Kingspan Group plc (KGP.L) (LON:KGP) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $69.03

Kingspan Group plc (KGP.L) (LON:KGP) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $69.03 and traded as low as $55.45. Kingspan Group plc (KGP.L) shares last traded at $58.60, with a volume of 52,054 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 60.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 69.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.68, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of £107.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04.

Kingspan Group plc (KGP.L) Company Profile (LON:KGP)

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions for the construction sector in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation Boards, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring Technology.

