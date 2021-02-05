Kingswood Acquisition (OTCMKTS:KWACU) Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Kingswood Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:KWACU) were up 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.63 and last traded at $10.63. Approximately 56,833 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $10.59.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.47.

About Kingswood Acquisition (OTCMKTS:KWACU)

There is no company description available for Kingswood Acquisition Corp.

Further Reading: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Kingswood Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingswood Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.