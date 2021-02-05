Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) EVP Thomas W. Beetham Sells 2,477 Shares

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) EVP Thomas W. Beetham sold 2,477 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $54,716.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,627,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ KNSA traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.41. 214,754 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,098. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 0.03. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $10.30 and a 52-week high of $28.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.86.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.05). As a group, research analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KNSA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. 42.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and in Phase 1a clinical trial for the treatment of atopic dermatitis.

