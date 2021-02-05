Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) Shares Down 11%

Shares of Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) traded down 11% on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.91 and last traded at $1.95. 2,251,947 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 80% from the average session volume of 1,253,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.19.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Aegis raised their price objective on shares of Kintara Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Kintara Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of $48.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.54.

Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.36). On average, analysts predict that Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kintara Therapeutics stock. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Kintara Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kintara Therapeutics

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients. It is developing two late-stage, Phase III-ready therapeutics, including VAL-083, a DNA-targeting agent for the treatment of drug-resistant solid tumors, such as glioblastoma multiforme, as well as other solid tumors, including ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, and diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma; and REM-001, a photodynamic therapy for the treatment of cutaneous metastatic breast cancer.

