KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) CEO Richard P. Wallace Sells 4,216 Shares

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total transaction of $1,271,545.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,194,849.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ KLAC traded down $6.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $288.03. 808,141 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,180,242. The firm has a market cap of $44.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $280.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.92. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $110.19 and a 12-month high of $317.60.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of KLA by 390.6% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of KLA by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. 88.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KLAC. Argus upped their target price on shares of KLA from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of KLA from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of KLA from $263.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of KLA from $293.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KLA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.42.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

