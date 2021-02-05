KLAYswap Protocol Price Reaches $2.59 on Exchanges (KSP)

KLAYswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KSP) traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. One KLAYswap Protocol coin can now be purchased for $2.59 or 0.00006899 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, KLAYswap Protocol has traded up 15.5% against the US dollar. KLAYswap Protocol has a market capitalization of $15.09 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of KLAYswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001160 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00054374 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $62.15 or 0.00165751 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00066695 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.14 or 0.00083052 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.79 or 0.00239470 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00045850 BTC.

About KLAYswap Protocol

KLAYswap Protocol’s total supply is 126,141,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,835,257 coins.

KLAYswap Protocol Coin Trading

KLAYswap Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KLAYswap Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KLAYswap Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KLAYswap Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

