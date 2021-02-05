Kleros Reaches Market Capitalization of $55.51 Million (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. Kleros has a total market capitalization of $55.51 million and $4.56 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Kleros has traded 18.7% lower against the dollar. One Kleros token can now be bought for approximately $0.0926 or 0.00000246 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Kleros

Kleros is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 599,686,265 tokens. Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kleros’ official website is kleros.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Kleros Token Trading

