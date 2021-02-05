Klimatas Price Hits $0.0277 on Exchanges (KTS)

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. During the last seven days, Klimatas has traded 41.3% higher against the dollar. One Klimatas coin can now be purchased for $0.0277 or 0.00000074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Klimatas has a market capitalization of $20,055.16 and $1,422.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000162 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 102.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 35.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 51.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Klimatas Coin Profile

Klimatas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Buying and Selling Klimatas

Klimatas can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klimatas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

