Knick Exploration (CVE:KNX) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.01

Knick Exploration Inc (CVE:KNX)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.01. Knick Exploration shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 17,000 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of C$622,855.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.01.

About Knick Exploration (CVE:KNX)

Knick Exploration Inc engages in the identification and exploration of gold properties in Canada. Its exploration projects include the East-West gold property consisting of seven staked claims covering 184 hectares in Dubuisson Township, Quebec; the Triple Lake gold, VMS property that consists of 7 claims as 60 claims units covering approximately 960 hectares located in Bartlett, Musgrove and McArthur Townships; and the Trecesson property.

Featured Article: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Knick Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knick Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.