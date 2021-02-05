Knowles (NYSE:KN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Knowles (NYSE:KN) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Knowles had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%.

Shares of KN traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.60. 994,585 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 749,783. Knowles has a 1-year low of $11.10 and a 1-year high of $21.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -514.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.85 and a 200 day moving average of $16.56.

Get Knowles alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Knowles from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Knowles in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Knowles currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

In other news, COO Daniel J. Giesecke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,619 shares in the company, valued at $912,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO John S. Anderson sold 5,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $101,365.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,544.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, automotive, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

Recommended Story: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.