Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) PT Raised to $54.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its target price boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $40.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.47% from the stock’s current price.

KSS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded Kohl’s from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Cowen upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.53.

Get Kohl's alerts:

NYSE KSS opened at $49.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Kohl’s has a 1 year low of $10.89 and a 1 year high of $51.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of -31.62 and a beta of 2.04.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.44. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Kohl’s will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 325.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Kohl’s by 52.3% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.