Komodo (KMD) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $29.44 Million

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded up 9.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $95.33 million and approximately $29.44 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Komodo has traded up 24.3% against the US dollar. One Komodo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.77 or 0.00001977 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.00 or 0.00239319 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.25 or 0.00093282 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00030617 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000092 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded up 80.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Komodo Profile

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 124,094,752 coins. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com . The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Komodo Coin Trading

Komodo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

