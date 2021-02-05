Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $28.85

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.85 and traded as low as $28.04. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize shares last traded at $28.15, with a volume of 46,732 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ADRNY shares. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Get Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $31.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $20.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.74 billion. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 17.32%. Equities analysts expect that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ADRNY)

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypermarkets, cash and carry, drugstores, hypermarkets, and wine and liquor stores. As of December 30, 2019, it operated 6,967 stores primarily under 19 brands serving approximately 50 million customers, as well as online.

Featured Article: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.