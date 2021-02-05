Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Acquires Shares of 5,530 Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,530 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,793,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABMD. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abiomed by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 884 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Abiomed by 6.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Abiomed by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Abiomed by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,779 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Abiomed by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 93.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abiomed alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on ABMD. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Abiomed from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised Abiomed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Abiomed from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.00.

In related news, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.00, for a total transaction of $1,605,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,644,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.94, for a total transaction of $403,410.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 184,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,689,354.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 18,656 shares of company stock worth $5,955,656 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

ABMD stock opened at $324.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $324.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $291.83. Abiomed, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.01 and a 12 month high of $387.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 71.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.41.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $231.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.31 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 25.89%. Abiomed’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Abiomed Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

See Also: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.