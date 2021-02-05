Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Boosts Holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 92.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,480 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $3,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 130.1% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 25,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.56, for a total value of $3,262,299.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,253,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,382,051.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrzej Olechowski sold 2,496 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total transaction of $336,935.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 164,002 shares of company stock worth $20,596,511. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $160.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.82.

Shares of NASDAQ EEFT opened at $130.75 on Friday. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.27 and a 1-year high of $163.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 246.70 and a beta of 1.60.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

