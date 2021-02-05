Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Buys 12,425 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 89.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,425 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 360.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the third quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler raised Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.10.

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $66.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.70 and its 200 day moving average is $62.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.57 and a 1-year high of $84.64.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.62. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The firm had revenue of $11.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 31.56%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

