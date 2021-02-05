Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Buys 18,450 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 211.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,450 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in Citigroup by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 45,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 552.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 202,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,747,000 after buying an additional 171,796 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its position in Citigroup by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 53,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its position in Citigroup by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 11,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup stock opened at $62.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $129.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $80.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on C shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Citigroup from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Citigroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.57.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

