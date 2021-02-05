Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Buys New Position in MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 79,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,099,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 0.14% of MediaAlpha at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,590,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter valued at $21,349,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the 4th quarter valued at $19,989,000.

Get MediaAlpha alerts:

NYSE MAX opened at $53.19 on Friday. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.62 and a 1-year high of $59.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.36.

A number of analysts have commented on MAX shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. William Blair began coverage on MediaAlpha in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on MediaAlpha in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on MediaAlpha in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MediaAlpha has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.17.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops insurance customer acquisition technology platform in the United States. Its technology platform brings insurance carriers and consumers together in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Recommended Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX).

Receive News & Ratings for MediaAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaAlpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.