Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Decreases Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lessened its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,420 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BFAM. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,124,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,996,000 after buying an additional 43,826 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.0% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,545,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,019,000 after acquiring an additional 29,589 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,404,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,473,000 after purchasing an additional 38,962 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 20.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,084,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,420,000 after purchasing an additional 186,030 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 809,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,949,000 after buying an additional 109,000 shares during the last quarter.

BFAM stock opened at $166.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $162.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.26. The stock has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.63, a PEG ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.23 and a twelve month high of $177.16.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.51. The company had revenue of $337.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.51 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.41, for a total value of $62,311.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,486 shares in the company, valued at $5,302,557.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.76, for a total value of $601,160.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 62,740 shares of company stock valued at $10,568,882. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

BFAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.86.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services.

