Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Decreases Stock Holdings in Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lessened its position in shares of Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Materialise were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Materialise in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Materialise in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Materialise during the third quarter worth about $238,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Materialise during the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Materialise by 116.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,388 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 5,054 shares during the period. 32.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Materialise alerts:

NASDAQ MTLS opened at $71.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.60. Materialise NV has a one year low of $10.65 and a one year high of $82.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -890.00 and a beta of 0.94.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MTLS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Materialise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Materialise in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

Materialise Company Profile

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

See Also: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Materialise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materialise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.