Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Decreases Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lowered its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,040 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Zoetis by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 54,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,013,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Juan Ramon Alaix sold 91,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total transaction of $15,180,458.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,694 shares in the company, valued at $4,416,789.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.06, for a total transaction of $984,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,838,020.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,427 shares of company stock worth $18,051,409 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ZTS opened at $157.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $74.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $162.27 and its 200 day moving average is $160.49. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.14 and a fifty-two week high of $176.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.47%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZTS. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.14.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

