Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $1.74 Million Stock Position in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 87.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 0.09% of Viper Energy Partners worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VNOM. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Verus Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the third quarter worth $113,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 27.5% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 18,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $159,000. 33.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on VNOM. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Truist Financial raised Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Truist upgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.29.

Viper Energy Partners stock opened at $15.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 2.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Viper Energy Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $4.98 and a fifty-two week high of $23.82.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2019, it had mineral interests in 24,304 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 88,946 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

