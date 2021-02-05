Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Increases Holdings in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 0.24% of i3 Verticals worth $2,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in i3 Verticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 54.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 5,919 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in i3 Verticals in the third quarter valued at $5,616,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in i3 Verticals by 387.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of i3 Verticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $635,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

IIIV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens assumed coverage on i3 Verticals in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of i3 Verticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of i3 Verticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.44.

In other news, CTO Robert Bertke sold 3,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $100,799.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,412. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, President Frederick Stanford sold 28,971 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $837,261.90. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 432,120 shares of company stock worth $11,778,061. Company insiders own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IIIV opened at $31.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $966.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -784.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $37.85.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $38.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.47 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.

