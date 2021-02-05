Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Increases Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 99.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,540 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Workday were worth $2,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,910,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Workday by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,401 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Workday by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,827 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Workday in the third quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Workday by 22.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 172,133 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,031,000 after purchasing an additional 31,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WDAY shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Workday from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Workday from $251.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Workday in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Workday from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Workday from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.00.

In other news, Director David A. Duffield sold 218,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.59, for a total value of $50,007,034.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 6,838 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.55, for a total value of $1,542,310.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 549,873 shares of company stock worth $124,480,122. 26.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WDAY opened at $264.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.28 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $234.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.79. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.75 and a 52-week high of $265.50.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.19. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

