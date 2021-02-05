Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Invests $1.38 Million in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 21,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Welltower by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 223,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $310,000. PGGM Investments increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 6,595,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,213,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

WELL opened at $63.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.34. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $24.27 and a one year high of $89.99. The stock has a market cap of $26.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87.

WELL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Welltower from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI downgraded Welltower from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.55.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Read More: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.