Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Lowers Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS trimmed its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 50.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,585 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Cerner were worth $2,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cerner by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,859,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,114,000 after purchasing an additional 959,533 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cerner during the third quarter valued at $52,938,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 119.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 982,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,854,000 after buying an additional 534,805 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Cerner by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,919,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,042,000 after buying an additional 394,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Cerner by 209.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 423,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,940,000 after buying an additional 286,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

CERN opened at $80.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.24 and its 200 day moving average is $74.11. Cerner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.08 and a fifty-two week high of $84.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This is a boost from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.51%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Cerner from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cerner from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Cerner from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.32.

In related news, Director George Andrew Riedel sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total value of $132,457.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John Peterzalek sold 46,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.19, for a total value of $3,560,282.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,586 shares of company stock worth $5,055,031 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

