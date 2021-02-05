Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Lowers Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS trimmed its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,273 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 20,955 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of F. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 2,070.2% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 43,295 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 41,300 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 126,762 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 35,596 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 505,132 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 135.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 5,867 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 3.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 189,474 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 6,482 shares in the last quarter. 48.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

F has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays upped their target price on Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 price target on Ford Motor and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.13.

Shares of F stock opened at $11.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -284.25, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.12. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $12.15.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.41. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.